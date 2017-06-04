#GuptaEmails a no-go topic, says ANC NEC subcommittee – News24
|
News24
|
#GuptaEmails a no-go topic, says ANC NEC subcommittee
News24
Johannesburg – Questions about the recently leaked emails purportedly showing ties between government, President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family, were shut down by ANC NEC member Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Sunday. “I would want us to not …
ANC safety subcommittee concerned by violence against women, children
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!