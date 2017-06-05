#GuptaLeaks: The ‘Gift’ that keeps on giving – News24
#GuptaLeaks: The 'Gift' that keeps on giving
News24
The Guptas dished out personal and political largesse to the sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule. In turn, one son opened doors to Magashule's office, where staff appeared to do the Guptas' bidding. In much the same way that Duduzane Zuma was …
#GuptaLeaks: The Zuma at the Gupta gate
Latest Gupta Email Allegations Implicate Mosebenzi Zwane and Ace Magashule
E-mails could bust Ace's hand: Dubai luxury for Free State premier's sons
