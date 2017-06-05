Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#GuptaLeaks: The ‘Gift’ that keeps on giving – News24

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

#GuptaLeaks: The 'Gift' that keeps on giving
News24
The Guptas dished out personal and political largesse to the sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule. In turn, one son opened doors to Magashule's office, where staff appeared to do the Guptas' bidding. In much the same way that Duduzane Zuma was …
#GuptaLeaks: The Zuma at the Gupta gateM&G Centre for Investigative Journalism
Latest Gupta Email Allegations Implicate Mosebenzi Zwane and Ace MagashuleHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
E-mails could bust Ace's hand: Dubai luxury for Free State premier's sonsTimes LIVE

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.