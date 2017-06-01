Pages Navigation Menu

#GuptaLeaks: The Gigaba connection – iAfrica.com

#GuptaLeaks: The Gigaba connection
The #GuptaLeaks reveal new evidence that immigration officials may have been captured by the Guptas – including two who were specially positioned in India by Malusi Gigaba's office when he was Home Affairs Minister. Emails show how senior Gupta …
