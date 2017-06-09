Guru Maharaj ji seeks 25-year jail term for diversion of workers’ salaries

Ibadan – The founder of the One Love Family sect, Ibadan, Satguru Maharaj ji, on Friday called for a law stipulating a 25-year jail term for any public servant caught diverting workers’ salaries to personal use.

Maharaj ji made the call in Ibadan while addressing newsmen on activities marking the 24th anniversary of his declaration of Nigeria as the new holy land of the universe.

He said some public servants often divert salaries of workers to banks with the intention of reaping monetary gains in interest.

“ Such officials should be jailed 25 years with hard labour and should also be stopped from holding public office.

“ Doing this would deter would be offenders as well as reduce the level of corruption in the public service and in Nigeria in general,’’ he said.

Maharaj ji said God had blessed the country with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government which initiated change, adding that the administration must be supported in the anti-graft campaign.

The sect leader also called on government at all levels to urgently tackle the issue of indecent dressing, especially among females.

He ascribed the development to films which promote pornography, especially among youths.

The sect leader further decried the recent issuance of ultimatum to Igbos in the north to quit the region, saying this was capable of destabilising the country.

He called on the Federal Government to be proactive in containing the threat, especially coming during the Ramadan.

Maharaj ji also called for persistent prayers by Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him recover his health and continue his transformation initiatives. (NAN)

The post Guru Maharaj ji seeks 25-year jail term for diversion of workers’ salaries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

