H/ Commission wades into quit order by S/African communities to Nigerians

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa on Friday said it had waded into issues surrounding the alleged quit order given to Nigerians by two communities in that country. Amb. Martin Cobham, Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria that the mission was on top of the situation.

