Hajj 2017: Board extends deadline for payment of fares

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Muslims Welfare Board has extended the deadline for the payment of Hajj fares for intending pilgrims from the state to June 16. This was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Malam Yunusa Abdulahi, on Monday. Yunusa explained that the deadline was extended following appeals by intending […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

