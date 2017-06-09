Hajj: CSO seeks N200/$1 exchange rate concession

A Civil Society Organisation, an Independent Hajj Reporters, on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to grant an exchange rate concession of N200 to a dollar to 2017 intending pilgrims. The group made the appeal in a statement by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, and Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud in Abuja. It said such gesture would lower the financial burden of the exercise on the intending pilgrims.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

