Hajj: CSO seeks N200/$1 exchange rate concession

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Civil Society Organisation, an Independent Hajj Reporters, on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to grant an exchange rate concession of N200 to a dollar to 2017 intending pilgrims. The group made the appeal in a statement by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, and Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud in Abuja. It said such gesture would lower the financial burden of the exercise on the intending pilgrims.

