Hajj: Jigawa Intending Pilgrims To Pay N1.518m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved N1,518,683.33 as the 2017 Hajj fare for Jigawa intending pilgrims.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Hashim said that all intending pilgrims who had earlier paid N1 million as initial deposit would now pay the balance of N518,683.33 as soon as possible.

He explained that it was important for the intending pilgrims to complete the payment, to enable the board process their visa on time.

The spokesperson called on the pilgrims to strictly work with only zonal officers to avoid fraudsters.

NAN recalls that NAHCON allocated 2,677 seats to the state for 2017 Hajj. (NAN)

The post Hajj: Jigawa Intending Pilgrims To Pay N1.518m appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

