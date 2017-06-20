Hajj: Medview Airline Targets 25,000 Pilgrims

By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Chief operating officer and accountable manager of Medview Airline, Engineer Lookman Animashaun yesterday, said that, the fast growing domestic carrier has the capacity to airlift a minimum of 25,000 Muslim Pilgrims that are embarking on the Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia this year.

Engr. Animashaun who made this known in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP at the weekend stated that three aircraft types, including Boeing 747; Boeing 777 and the Boeing 767 would be deployed specially for this year’s Hajj operations that would commence July 24th.

Confirming their preparedness, Animashaun said Medview commenced preparation for this year’s Hajj operations in November, 2016, stressing that, the airline had concluded all the necessary arrangements that are under their control, as far as the airlift of Hajj Pilgrims is concerned.

According to Animashaun, Medview is only waiting for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the government to conclude their own end, so that they can commence the final preparation for the airlift, this year.

The COO equally assured all intending pilgrims that their operation this year is going to be smooth services and comfort for all, adding that “Hajj operation is still one of the huge points for Medview Airline and we take it so seriously. We will continue to do that and also continue to improve on what we have done in the previous years to make sure that we give the best services to the pilgrims. That, we will continue to maintain and that has always been our standard”.

Advising government, the engineer said that the government has a lot to do in the area of offering adequate pilgrims to domestic carriers to airlift, urging that there is need for the government to support the local carriers and also give them the necessary and enough pilgrims to airlift.

On the role of aviation agencies, Animashaun said “they have a role to play because they are the ones providing facilities at the airports. My advice for them is to make sure that most of these facilities should be put right and let them be functional. Remember, Hajj operation is about people. They should put that at the back of their mind and anywhere they don’t have facilities that are not up to date, they try and put it in order”.

The post Hajj: Medview Airline Targets 25,000 Pilgrims appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

