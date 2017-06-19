People cheered the release of Nigeria’s ‘Chibok girls’ — but thousands of others were kidnapped, raped and forgotten – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
People cheered the release of Nigeria's 'Chibok girls' — but thousands of others were kidnapped, raped and forgotten
Los Angeles Times
In early 2014, Yakinge Kolomi faced a nightmarish dilemma. Boko Haram extremists had recently rampaged through areas close to her village in northeastern Nigeria, massacring men who refused to join them and abducting young women — then forcing …
Suicide bombers kill at least 16 in NE Nigeria
At least 12 dead in Nigeria in attack with Boko Haram characteristics
Police confirms 17 dead, others injured in Borno five female suicide attacks
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!