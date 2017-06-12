Pages Navigation Menu

Halima Abubakar Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is a year older today and have released these stunning photos to celebrate her day. She also thanked God for her life; “Amazing life I have lived so far🙌🙏🏻.But I thank God for the strength and healing grace of God almighty .Who have saved me a million times before 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌺🌺🌺🌺 Ya …

