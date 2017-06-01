Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Halima Aden’s Vogue Arabia Cover is Exactly We All Need Right Now – Papermag

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Papermag

Halima Aden's Vogue Arabia Cover is Exactly We All Need Right Now
Papermag
As Trump continues his crusade on Muslim-majority countries, established outlets celebrating diversity is more important than ever – which makes the latest issue of Vogue Arabia featuring Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing model to walk the
Halima Aden Becomes the First Model to Wear Hijab on the Cover of VogueOkayafrica
Halima Aden Becomes The First Black Hijabi To Grace The Cover Of VogueKonbini US

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.