Halle Berry 50-year-old actress sparks pregnancy rumours – Pulse Nigeria
|
Vibe
|
Halle Berry 50-year-old actress sparks pregnancy rumours
Pulse Nigeria
The 50-year-old Oscar winner was spotted on the red carpet at the Butterfly Ball with her hands over her stomach as if cradling her 'bump'. Published: 3 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Halle Berry cradling what seems to be like a baby …
Halle Pregnant pregnant at 50? Actress cradles baby bump on red carpet
Halle Berry, 50, sparks pregnancy rumours as she appears on red carpet proudly cradling a 'baby bump'
Halle Berry Pregnant? The star Sparks Mama-to-be Rumours
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!