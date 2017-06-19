#HalleluyahChallenge: Nathaniel Bassey explains how the Movement Started in New Interview | WATCH

Foremost Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey in a recent interview with Channels TV reveled how the Halleluyah Challenge started. This movement has grown viral with people from all over the world logging onto his Instagram and Facebook Live broadcast at midnight to experience the unprecedented worship movement. The singer and youth pastor revealed that the […]

The post #HalleluyahChallenge: Nathaniel Bassey explains how the Movement Started in New Interview | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

