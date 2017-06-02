Pages Navigation Menu

‘Hand of God’ Linesman Bogdan Dochev dies – Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports


'Hand of God' Linesman Bogdan Dochev dies
The linesman who had been accused of failing to spot Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' did in fact notice the Argentinian wizard's handball, it has been revealed. Bogdan Dochev, who died in his home country of Bulgaria this week, gave an interview three …
