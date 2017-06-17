HAPPENING NOW! Àngry Mob Waiting To Kill This Female Kidnapper Caught Today (Photos)

According to reports,a suspected female kidnapper was caught today around 1:23pm along Remilekun Ayangade Street, Olayemi Estate, Agbele Area of Ikorodu.She was eventually taken away by the Vigilante Group of Ikorodu, popularly known as the Onyabo, led by Mr Lanre Labinjo and ocked up on Number 3/5 Building on the street.

Angry mobs are waiting angrily outside the building demanding for jungle justice on the kidnapper while the landlord of the building,Leo, a Chief is waiting for the security agencies to the rescue.

Attached below are photos of the kidnapper and angry crowd waiting to lynch her to death.