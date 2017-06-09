Happening Now: Three Confirmed Dead As Nigerian Soldiers Exchanges Battle With Civilians In Kaduna (Photos)

Soldier allegedly killed a civilian in Kaduna State.

The incident happened around Television junction in the volatile state.

The deceased was allegedly packing sand inside a gutter in front of the military school (Command) when the soldier ordered him to stop.

He, however, pleaded with the soldier to allow him pack the sand since the gutter belonged to nobody.

The man identified as Sunny was said to have approached the soldier who got angry and pulled his trigger who gunned down the civilian.

According to DAILY POST some angry youths in the area took to the street in protest of the killing. A resident, who gave his name as Oseni, said some angry youths

took the corpse to the front of Command and blocked the road.

Things went awry as soldiers reportedly opened fire on the protesters, killing two on the spot.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command PPRO, DSP Aliyu Usman confirmed the incident, but failed to give details of what really happened.

No fewer than three persons have been killed and several others injured after a soldier allegedly

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the incident happened but call the Army PRO. They are in a better position to react. Thank you,” he told DAILY POST on Friday.



More to come…

