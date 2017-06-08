Pages Navigation Menu

Harrowing Videos From Knysna Shows Fire Madness As Defence Force Steps In

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

Basically, the whole town is burning.

That’s what journo Ivo Vegter had to say about the fires that have engulfed most of Knysna and the surrounding areas yesterday, reports Times LIVE.

He continued:

The fire began on the one side but is now spreading to the other side of town and the hospital is on fire.

Knysna is burning down. This is a disaster of epic proportions. I’m stuck in fleeing traffic. Not sure I’ll have a home tomorrow.

The fire reportedly broke out at the Kranshoek Viewpoint area just outside Plettenberg Bay. It quickly spread along the coast and cut inland by midday.

Firefighters responded to at least 26 fires along the Garden Route as much of Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Sedgefield and Wilderness were shrouded in smoke.

Here’s a map of the areas the fire had affected, tweeted at 9:30PM last night:

At least 10 000 residents have been evacuated from Belvedere, Brenton-on-Sea, Welbedacht, Nania, Eastford, Green Pastures and Knysna Heights, and there is yet to be a call for a mass evacuation of the entire Knysna population of 77 000.

There have been three confirmed deaths in the Rheenendal area and at least 150 structures – including the hostel of Knysna High School and the local government hospital – have been gutted by the blaze.

EWN reports that one resident’s home was gutted in minutes:

It happened in minutes. The fire was actually a couple of kilometers away and it flew over a hill and caught light on our side of the hill and was on top of us within minutes.

While the Cape’s storm raged on, this is what was happening in Knysna along the N2:

Here’s a view from above:

And a few more videos from Twitter:

Eish. Be safe out there.

You can keep up to date with all that’s happening on News24’s live stream here.

[source:timeslive&ewn&news24]

