Harry Styles expands world tour, will play the Forum in summer 2018 – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment


Harry Styles expands world tour, will play the Forum in summer 2018
Harry Styles is expanding his world tour due to ticket demand in the wake of his debut solo record hitting No. 1 around the world. The former One Direction frontman added 56 dates across five continents to his already sold-out world tour. The new dates
