Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

HarrySong has secrets for his female fans (Read)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Harrysong born Harrison Tare Okiri has come a long way in his career and it is okay to say that he is already reaping some of the fruits of his labour in the music industry. The Five Star Music artiste in a chat with Rubbin’ Minds, said he neither have a girlfriend currently nor …

The post HarrySong has secrets for his female fans (Read) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.