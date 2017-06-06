Harvard rescinds offers to incoming freshmen over hateful memes – CBS46 News Atlanta
|
CBS46 News Atlanta
|
Harvard rescinds offers to incoming freshmen over hateful memes
CBS46 News Atlanta
The Harvard Crimson, the school's student newspaper, reported June 4, 2017, that Harvard revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). By Ellie Kaufman CNN.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!