Harvard bars students for posting ‘obscene memes’ – BBC News
BBC News
Harvard bars students for posting 'obscene memes'
"Obscene" memes posted on a private Facebook page have cost 10 students their place at Harvard, reports the college's newspaper. The students posted messages joking about child abuse, sexual assault, paedophilia and the Holocaust. Members of the …
