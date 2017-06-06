Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harvard bars students for posting ‘obscene memes’ – BBC News

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Harvard bars students for posting 'obscene memes'
BBC News
"Obscene" memes posted on a private Facebook page have cost 10 students their place at Harvard, reports the college's newspaper. The students posted messages joking about child abuse, sexual assault, paedophilia and the Holocaust. Members of the …
Here's how (not) to lose your spot at HarvardBoston.com
Harvard revokes admission offers over online commentsCTV News
Offended Harvard rescinds freshmen offersThe Australian
News18 –Inc.com –Jakarta Post –Nigerian Bulletin
all 43 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.