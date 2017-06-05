Harvard to Offer a Course Based on HBO’s “Game of Thrones”

This fall, Harvard University will be offering a Folklore and Mythology class based on the popular series Game of Thrones, one of the professors teaching the class revealed to TIME. The course titled “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models” seeks to show how the movie which is based on George […]

The post Harvard to Offer a Course Based on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

