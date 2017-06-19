Hausa Boys Allegedly Storms Church In Rivers State, Attacks Members, Destroys Church Building (Photos)

According to a Facebook user, Ledisi Menegbo, Hausa boys invaded a newly established Assemblies of The Apostolic Church Okpako, in Rivers State yesterday night during the conclusion of a programme. They attackers reportedly destroyed the church properties and also made away with valuable equipment as they allegedly promised to return and finish what they started…

At about 8:30pm last night, while concluding a 3day Revival program in one of the newly established Assemblies of The Apostolic Church Okpako, situated along Onne F.O.T road Rivers State, Hausa boys from Trailer Park invaded the Church well armed.

They destroyed the church building, cars packed outside the church, made away with valuable church properties, chairs, speakers and other sound equipments, money among others. They left many wounded with varying degrees of machete and knife cuts, they walked on new born babies like normal floors, mothers were left in tears as they were separated from their babies, they killed one guy who was resisting them, some children’s whereabout yet to be known as I speak, they pushed down one of the buildings people ran in for refuge and the wall fell on people leaving many badly injured.

One of them was caught and handed over to the Police, but no serious action taken. This is happening here in Rivers State. They promised coming back to finish the work they’ve started.