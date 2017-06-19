Pages Navigation Menu

Have you seen Bobrisky’s “floorless” knuckles

Nigerian male barbie and King of Nigerian Snapchat, Okuneye Idris-Olanrewaju widely known as Bobrisky doesn’t seem as flawless as he claims in these new photos.   The bleaching ‘expert’ who is currently out of the country showed off his knuckles during a recent interview and they are not flawless!      

