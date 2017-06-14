Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Have you seen the world’s tallest 8yrs old boy? (Photos)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment, World | 0 comments

Guinness Book of Records usually come with spectacular stuffs and records that keep his wow. This time is an 8-year-old boy identified as Karan, from Meerut in India, 6ft 6inch tall and pillars above some of his seniors as well as his classmates who made it into the record book. The boy, got his height from …

The post Have you seen the world’s tallest 8yrs old boy? (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.