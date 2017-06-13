Tanzania: Diamond Flies to South Africa to Reunite with Zari After ‘Cheating’ Storm – AllAfrica.com
Tanzania: Diamond Flies to South Africa to Reunite with Zari After 'Cheating' Storm
Tanzanian artist Diamond Platinumz has rekindled his love with baby mama Zari Hassan a day after publicly insinuating a possible break up. Diamond flew to South Africa and posted photos and videos capturing cosy moments with his wife Zari and their …
