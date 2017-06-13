Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania: Diamond Flies to South Africa to Reunite with Zari After ‘Cheating’ Storm – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Tanzania: Diamond Flies to South Africa to Reunite with Zari After 'Cheating' Storm
AllAfrica.com
Tanzanian artist Diamond Platinumz has rekindled his love with baby mama Zari Hassan a day after publicly insinuating a possible break up. Diamond flew to South Africa and posted photos and videos capturing cosy moments with his wife Zari and their …
Diamond Platnumz : Singer's girlfriend reacts after he accuses her of cheatingPulse Nigeria
Hawaaminiki wala kudhaminika hawa, angry Diamond Platnumz shares picture of a 'cheating' ZariSDE Entertainment News
Top 5 celebrities who dumped their girlfriends through their social media pagesGhafla!
TUKO.CO.KE –ZIPO.CO.KE –The Olisa Blogazine
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.