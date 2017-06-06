Hawks start probe into Gupta e-mails – Herald live
Hawks start probe into Gupta e-mails
Acting Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has instituted an inquiry into the leaking of thousands of e-mails between members of the Gupta family and their associates. This comes as Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Mineral …
