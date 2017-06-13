Hayat Kimya launches new tissue products

Hayat Kimya officially launched two new tissue brands into the Nigerian market last week. They are Familia and Papia. The event attracted dignitaries from Nigeria and Turkey.

Papia is high quality 3-ply toilet paper and kitchen towel. Familia is positioned as a high quality but affordably priced family tissue. It contains no artificial whiteners, full to the touch, and made of 100 per cent pure cellulose. The uniqueness of Hayat Kimya tissue brands makes them environment-friendly, such that they decompose when disposed in water.

Marketing Manager of Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Mrs. Roseline Abaraonye, stated that ‘in less than two years of its presence in Nigeria, the company was able to attain the number two position in the diaper category with its flagship brand Molfix diapers. She attributed the success of the brand to the high and consistent quality of the product, the support of Hayat’s trade partners and great Nigerian mums!

The Institute for Government Research Leadership Technology also awarded the brand with ‘Best Baby Diaper of the Year’ at the African Product Awards 2016. Indeed, Molfix has made both consumers and customers ‘Happy today, Happy tomorrow’ with its consistent high quality and availability.

The launch of the new products coincides with the completion and launch of Hayat Kimya’s $100million ultra-modern factory in Agbara, where all three products will be manufactured for the Nigerian market, as well as the West African and Central African markets.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

