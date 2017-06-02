Hazard: I Want To Stay At Chelsea For A Couple More Years

Eden Hazard is attracting interests from top clubs like Real Madrid, but he’ll like to stay at Chelsea for a couple more years.

The Belgium international returned to incredible form at Chelsea this season, scoring 16 goals in the Premier League.

Real Madrid has been linked with a £100 million move for Hazard, but the attacking midfielder wants to remain at Chelsea.

Hazard told The Straits Times: “I’m good here. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I’m going to stay for a couple of years. I’m very happy.

“You can see on the pitch that I’m happy.

“Next season, we will have the Champions League to play but we want to keep the Premier League trophy in Chelsea.

“It’s going to be hard but we know [people] expect a lot from Chelsea now.

“But now is the time to think about holidays.”

