He promised to give me N100 anytime he sleeps with me – 12-year-old girl

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of Agbor Gha Ihun security vigilantee group in Delta State yesterday arrested a 70-year-old man identified as Sunday Nwokoro, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old primary four pupil of Agbor Model Primary School, Agbor. Nwokoro, who is a former bus driver, was caught when he visited his rape victim’s house. Father of the victim, Friday […]

He promised to give me N100 anytime he sleeps with me – 12-year-old girl

