He promised to give me N100 anytime he sleeps with me – 12-year-old girl

Members of Agbor Gha Ihun security vigilantee group in Delta State yesterday arrested a 70-year-old man identified as Sunday Nwokoro, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old primary four pupil of Agbor Model Primary School, Agbor. Nwokoro, who is a former bus driver, was caught when he visited his rape victim’s house. Father of the victim, Friday […]

He promised to give me N100 anytime he sleeps with me – 12-year-old girl

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

