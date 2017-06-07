Pages Navigation Menu

Heartbreaking photo of Cheick Tiote’s son wearing Newcastle shirt written ‘RIP Daddy’

Cheick Tiote’s son has paid tribute to his late father in a heartbreaking image which is widely being shared on social media. Rafael, who is just three-years-old, posed for a picture wearing a Newcastle shirt with the simple message on the back ‘R.I.P Daddy 24.’   24 is the number that Tiote wore on the […]

