Heavy down pour destroy over 60 houses in Ondo State

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

About 60 buildings worth millions of naira were destroyed by a rainstorm in the Gaga area of Oke-Aro in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday night. While some of the houses were partially affected, many had their roofs completely ripped off by the rainstorm. Also, some vehicles were trapped under felled trees as a …

Hello. Add your message here.