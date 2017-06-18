Pages Navigation Menu

Heavy downpour claims 27 lives

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 At least 27 lives have been lost in the West African nations of Niger and Cote d’voire, officials said on Saturday due to heavy downpour and flood. The officials said that at least 16 people died in Niger, authorities said on Saturday. Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in Cote d’voire by the military fire officials. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

