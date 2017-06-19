Heavy downpour disrupts activities in Imo

…Blocks govt House roundabout

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Human and vehicular activities, Monday, came to a halt following the heavy downpour which blocked the major streets within the state capital especially the road leading to Imo government House.

The rains which started about 3pm stopped about 17: 04pm.

Vanguard monitored the development and discovered that some streets, Douglas, Wetheral, Assumpta avenue, IMSU junction, Sam Mbakwe road, MCC and Egbu road were no go areas for motorists and pedestrians.

A bus driver, who introduced himself as Chinedu said that he could not continue his journey because the roads have been completely covered by water.

He said: “I can continue driving but I am afraid that the water can carry me and my car into the gutter.”

It was gathered that commuters who their buses were trapped by the rains had no choice than to alight from the vehicles and walked through the waters.

Some spirited citizens were also seen directing people on the ways to pass to avoid them falling into a ditch.

One of them who chooses to be called Okechukwu, said that the drainages in the state capital have been completely blocked by debris, just as residents at the affected areas could not find a way into their houses.

He said: “This situation is very bad for us. Anytime it rains we cannot come into our houses because of the amount of rains in our compounds.”

