Heavyweight boxer, Tim Hague dies after brutal knock out

A former UFC fighter has died after succumbing to injuries suffered in a brutal knock out he suffered in a boxing match on Friday.

Tim Hague passed away on Sunday at the age of 34 after he was beaten by Adam Braidwood in Canada, with the referee in the fight criticised for allowing a clearly concussed fighter to take continued punishment before he was finally and fatally knocked out.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today,” read a statement from Hauge’s family.

“He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Haugh was known as ‘The Thrashing Machine’ during his relatively unsuccessful stint as a UFC fighter, losing 13 and winning 21 fights as a professional MMA star.

He moved into boxing a year ago, with footage of his fight with Braidwood on YouTube showing Haugh smash the back of his head into the canvas as he was finally knocked out after several previous visits to the canvas.

The authorities in Canada have confirmed they will look into the events surrounding Hauge’s death, which highlights once again the inherent dangers of combat sport.

