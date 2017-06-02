Hector Bellerin to Barcelona: Arsene Wenger discusses Arsenal transfer with Real Madrid – Daily Star
Daily Star
Hector Bellerin to Barcelona: Arsene Wenger discusses Arsenal transfer with Real Madrid
Bellerin, 22, spent eight years at the Nou Camp as a youngster before heading for north London in 2011. He has since nailed down a place in Arsene Wenger's first-team, making 33 Premier League appearances this term. And his performances have …
