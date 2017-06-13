Heirs Holdings appoints Director of Marketing, Corporate Communications

HEIRS HOLDINGS has announced the appointment of Pelumi Fadairo as Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications. Fadairo will be responsible for driving the Group’s strategic marketing objectives and co-ordinating brand management of its rapidly growing portfolio of pan-African investments in the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality and real estate, and healthcare sectors. Prior […]

