Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hell and high water as Western Cape battles fires‚ strong winds and massive waves – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Hell and high water as Western Cape battles fires‚ strong winds and massive waves
Times LIVE
Scores of Knysna residents were forced to flee their homes on Wednesday night as fires fuelled by storm winds ripped through the Western Cape coastal town. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Western Cape local governance spokesman …
LOOK: Cape Town city council rushing to Knysna 'war zone' as S Cape burnsIndependent Online
WATCH: Wild weather lashes Cape Town, fires rage in KnysnaSouth Coast Herald
Evacuations underway in Knysna as Garden Route fire ragesHerald live
Politicsweb –Talk of the Town (press release) –Citizen –Eyewitness News
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.