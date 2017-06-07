Hell and high water as Western Cape battles fires‚ strong winds and massive waves – Times LIVE
Hell and high water as Western Cape battles fires‚ strong winds and massive waves
Scores of Knysna residents were forced to flee their homes on Wednesday night as fires fuelled by storm winds ripped through the Western Cape coastal town. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Western Cape local governance spokesman …
