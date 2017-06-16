Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 – New York Daily News
New York Daily News
Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN – Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday. The mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that Kohl died at …
