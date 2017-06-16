Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 – New York Daily News

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
New York Daily News
BERLIN – Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday. The mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that Kohl died at …
What Helmut Kohl Taught Bill ClintonNew York Times
World leaders mourn loss of Helmut KohlVanguard
Helmut Kohl: leader who united Europe as well as GermanyThe Guardian
The Independent –Washington Post –Miami Herald –Business Insider
all 220 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.