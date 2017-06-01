Herdsmen Attack: Women call on government for adequate protection

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — WOMEN under the auspices of Virtuous Women and Youth Empowerment Initiative, VWYEI, have called on the government to adequately protect them against herdsmen attacks.

This was stated by the National Coordinator, VWYEI, Mrs. Esther Akwo, while lamenting pains women go through these attacks with their families in the country.

Akwo said security agencies have to properly synergise with the state governments and communities to protect women and girls who have been major victims of the violence.

She said: “We are seriously pained by the violent attacks by herdsmen on women and girls on the farms and homes. These women have been traumatised by their experiences with these heartless herdsmen who use their AK 47 rifles to assault them, rape and even kill some of these women.

“Many also have lost their husbands property worth millions of Naira in this violence. Their lives have become miserable and frustrated by the brutality and inhuman treatment they have received by these herdsmen and their sponsors.

“We are calling on the federal government to synergise with the state governments and communities to protect women and girls who have been major victims of the violence.”

According to her the issue on herdsmen attacks in Kaduna, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Anambra, Nasarawa, Plateau and Bayelsa States has not been given the desired attention since the bloodbath ensued.

“It is important to state and as a wake-up call to relevant authorities that the killings, rape and burnings by herdsmen have not been taken seriously as expected to proffer solution and end the violence.

“These attacks must be stopped and the perpetrators brought to book and punished adequately. We demand and expect more proactive measures taken to arrest the situation. The sponsors of these herdsmen should be fished out and prosecuted.

“When there is no arrest and proper punishment meted out the attacks will remain unabated, and this will be dangerous for the unity and peace of the country. The agriculture sector will be adversely affected because women are the major persons who provide food for us as a nation. We see that women are not given the needed protection but that can be scaled up if there is the political will to do that”, she added.

