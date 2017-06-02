Herdsmen attacks, kidnapping force up price of garri, others

Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA) has blamed shortage in cassava supply and the resultant increased cost of cassava by-products on herdsmen attacks on farms and lack of compensation to farmers. Asides the herdsmen, there is also the frequent kidnapping of farm workers, forcing many farmers and investors in farm estates to stay off their farms….

