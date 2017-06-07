Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen, Cows Invade School Classrooms in Edo (Photos, Video)

Video: Cows Roam Classrooms in Edo Eye witnesses have shared photos and videos of Fulani Herdsmen who invaded a Government School, ihovbre Primary school in Edo with their cows. The Cows which were roaming the classrooms led to the termination of academic activities as students and Teachers were forced to vacate the classrooms out of fear. …

