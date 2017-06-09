Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen killings: Every State should ban open grazing – CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Thursday, asked the 36 states Houses of Assembly to ban open grazing to forestall continuous killings by killer herdsmen. CAN President, Dr. Sampson Olasupo Ayokunle, spoke when he led other officials to donate relief materials, including food items and cheque of undisclosed amounts to victims of suspected herdsmen attack in […]

