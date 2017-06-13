Herdsmen with arms storm Taraba Assembly, threaten showdown if grazing prohibition bill is passed – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Herdsmen with arms storm Taraba Assembly, threaten showdown if grazing prohibition bill is passed
Vanguard
JALINGO—MEMBERS of Taraba State chapter of Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, clad with arms, yesterday, took its protest against the state's Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranchers Establishment Bill 2017 to the House of Assembly, …
Fulani herdsmen reject prohibition of open grazing in Taraba
Miyetti Allah cattle breeders protest against anti-grazing bill
TARABA: Armed herdsmen, storm Assembly, threaten mayhem over anti-grazing bill
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!