Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s The Top Billing Presenter Music Video Everyone Is Talking About

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment, Music, Video | 0 comments

You might know her as the woman who stole the show when she won Top Billing’s search for a new television presenter back in 2015, but now Jade Hubner has ventured into music.

Cute.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Her first performance happened back in February, but she has since released two singles and now an official music video for the track, titled “Better Off”.

Produced by Cosher (Colin Sher at Cosher Recording Studios), Hubner is the star of the video and, according to Channel24, “there’s also a hot leading man!”

Different strokes, hey.

Check it:

I was expecting some of her cheerleading moves to come out, but maybe those are just kept for the live performances.

Happy Monday!

[source:channel24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.