Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wonder Woman is the feminist antidote in the abundant world of male superheroes – Firstpost

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Firstpost

Wonder Woman is the feminist antidote in the abundant world of male superheroes
Firstpost
If there were ever two words to summarise the new Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot, these would be it. (Come to think of it, 'Divine Intervention' would've been a fine subtitle to give.) After all, Diana Prince, or as she calls herself — “I am
EXCLUSIVE: 'Wonder Woman' director 'stunned' by the response to the filmAl-Arabiya
Why 'Wonder Woman' Has High-End and Mass-Market Product AppealWWD
Wonder Woman Is PropagandaNew Republic
Los Angeles Times –National Review –moviepilot.com –The Daily Dot
all 150 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.