Here’s why Julie Andrews won’t be in Mary Poppins Returns – EW.com
|
EW.com
|
Here's why Julie Andrews won't be in Mary Poppins Returns
EW.com
To read more on Mary Poppins Returns, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW. There are certain stamps of approval that fans of Mary …
Try Not to Swoon During James Corden and Emily Blunt's Musical Romeo and Juliet
Emily Blunt and James Corden Perform Romeo and Juliet as a Pop Musical
Emily Blunt's children 'adapted well' to London life
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!