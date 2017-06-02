Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s why regulators need to get serious about bitcoin – Business Insider

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Insider

Here's why regulators need to get serious about bitcoin
Business Insider
As bitcoin's price skyrockets and popular demand increases, some of the world's largest wealth managers have started giving their clients the opportunity to invest in the digital asset. Last week, Boston-based Fidelity facilitated investor access to
'Hassle-free' bitcoin trading sees spike in interest as volumes tripleInteractive Investor
UK Residents Now Can Invest in Bitcoin Exchange Traded Notes, ETNCoinTelegraph
UK-based Retail Investors Gain Access to Bitcoin Through Exchange-Traded NoteThe Merkle
CryptoCoinsNews –Nigeria Today –EconoTimes
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.