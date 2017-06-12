Heritage, AXA Mansard harp on entrepreneurship for corps members – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Heritage, AXA Mansard harp on entrepreneurship for corps members
Guardian (blog)
Heritage Bank Plc has restated its commitment to entrepreneurship development in Nigeria, as it reassured support for National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members, and young entrepreneurs in growing their businesses either as a start-up or prospective …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!